Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Target Price at $15.58

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $704.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.81%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

