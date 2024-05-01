Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMX Group Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$37.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

