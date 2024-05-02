Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Eric R. Newell Acquires 572 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $10,850.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EGBN
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.