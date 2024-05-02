Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Eric R. Newell Acquires 572 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $10,850.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

