Scott Fenstermacher Sells 1,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $792.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthStream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HealthStream

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.