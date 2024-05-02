Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $206.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.
Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
