Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.90.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.