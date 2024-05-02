Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
