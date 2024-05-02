Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

