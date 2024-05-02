Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $892.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $850.00 to $892.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $399.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

