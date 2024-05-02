McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.37.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $274.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.53 and its 200-day moving average is $282.27. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

