The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 on August 30th

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £270.76 million and a PE ratio of -478.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.73.
