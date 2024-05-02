The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 on August 30th

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Thursday. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £270.76 million and a PE ratio of -478.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.73.

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

About The Diverse Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.