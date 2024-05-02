Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker ASA stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $65.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

About Aker ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.