Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of Aker ASA stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $65.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.
About Aker ASA
