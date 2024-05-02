Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on July 9th

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5979 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

