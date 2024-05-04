Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.3 %
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
