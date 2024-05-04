Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 1,757,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,621. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

