Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 606,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

