BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

OEF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.83. 126,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,607. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.41 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

