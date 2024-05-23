Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,193,000 after buying an additional 240,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 603,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,458. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $173.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

