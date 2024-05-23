Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,976,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 461,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

