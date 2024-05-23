Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,525 shares of company stock worth $858,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 156,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,449. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

