171 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $344.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

