DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $28.29 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after buying an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.