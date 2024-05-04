Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,147. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.