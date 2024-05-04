John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.39

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 51165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

