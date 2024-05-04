Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

