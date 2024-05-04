Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Martinrea International Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,652. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company has a market cap of C$932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,163.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
