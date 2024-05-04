Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,652. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The company has a market cap of C$932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,163.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

