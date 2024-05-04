Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 21.83% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.