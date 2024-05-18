Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

