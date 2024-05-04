Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SDX stock opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

