The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.85. 1,298,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

