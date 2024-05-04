Wells Fargo & Company Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.