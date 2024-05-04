Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

