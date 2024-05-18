Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Buys $77,569.92 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Exagen stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on XGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.