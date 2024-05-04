Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $137.21. 1,418,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 898,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Xylem by 27.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6,610.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

