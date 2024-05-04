SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 1,920,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

