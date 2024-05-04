SouthState Corp Has $158,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 300,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

