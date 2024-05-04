SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,273. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.