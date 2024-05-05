13,107 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

