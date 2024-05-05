Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.52. 578,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

