Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,023 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

