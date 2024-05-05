53,155 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after buying an additional 982,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 865.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,182,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 3,635,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

