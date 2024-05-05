Amalgamated Bank Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

