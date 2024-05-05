LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,522 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $71,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.