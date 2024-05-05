Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.88-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

