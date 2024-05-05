ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. ICF International has a one year low of $108.58 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

