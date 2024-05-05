U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

