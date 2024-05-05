Power Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,775 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.3 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

