Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.21

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $121.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00014421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

