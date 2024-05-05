Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,392,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,693. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

