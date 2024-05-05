Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

NYSE ELS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

