Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

